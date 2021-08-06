Man who died in Lynnwood-area collision Tuesday was from Edmonds

A man who died following a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near the 16900 block of 13th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood early Tuesday morning was identified as an Edmonds resident.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, Charles M. Fritz of Edmonds, died of blunt force injuries. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, he was among a group of five young adults who were riding bicycles, scooters and skateboards in the road on 13th Avenue West early Tuesday morning.

Fritz and another 20-year-old man were struck by a southbound pickup truck around 1:40 a.m. Both victims received with life-threatening injuries in the crash; Fritz died after being transported to Providence Regional Medical Center. The other man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was cooperative with detectives, the sheriff’s office said.