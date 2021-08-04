Mayor dismisses hate portal criticism; slams ‘partisan campaign people’

The City of Edmonds’ newly established online portal to report incidents of bias, discrimination and hate — which has generated controversy among community members concerned about potential privacy and legal ramifications — became a flashpoint for debate at Tuesday’s Edmonds City Council meeting.

The evening started with Councilmember Vivian Olson’s agenda amendment to include a discussion of pausing the portal — an effort that failed, following later council discussion, on a 3-3 vote (one abstention). The meeting ended with a defiant speech by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who pointed to national studies showing that many hate crimes go unreported and that collecting the data is an important step in addressing the issue.

Some residents, the mayor said, are “making a mockery attempting to address the real problem facing every community. I will not be silenced by those who want to peddle this fear and intimidation and continue to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice.”

In announcing the launch of the portal two weeks ago, the city said it is monitored and reviewed by city staff, with incidents logged and then forwarded to the appropriate department. While every incident may not result in a resolution, keeping a log and tracking this information allows the city to track data and identify trends, the announcement said.

In speaking to her motion to pause the portal “until full vetting and legal analysis is conducted,” Olson noted that she feared the city was “setting ourselves up for possible liability and unintended consequences that have not been fully thought through.”

Council President Paine said she would like to delay the pause because the Edmonds Diversity Commission has a meeting Wednesday night and she wanted to hear their thoughts on the portal’s implementation so far. (The idea for the portal had first been discussed by the commission.)

“I think we do need to have a presentation at some point,” Paine said. “But right now it’s a bit premature.”

Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis said she disagreed, adding she had “worked in Lithuania and Kazakhstan, both post-Communistic countries, and I know what it’s like to be a snitch or spy on your neighbor. I just think there’s too much ramifications of having it used improperly and we have had a number of examples brought forth.”

“At this juncture I believe it’s dangerous for the city,” Buckshnis added.

In reply, Nelson snapped: “Council should refrain from language that it’s dangerous to the city.”

The pause was also supported by Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, who said she would like to get legal advice on the matter.

Speaking in favor of the portal, Councilmember Laura Johnson said that in her own research on hate reporting, she found a list of other government entities that have places to report such incidents, including Seattle, King County, Philadelphia, Eugene, Portland, New York City, Eden Prairie, Minn. and Spokane. “It is something that is recommended by groups that work to combat hate,” she said.

Laura Johnson then asked Lighthouse Law Group’s Tom Brubaker — filling in for City Attorney Jeff Taraday at Tuesday’s meeting — if there were legal concerns surrounding the portal. He replied that it’s not likely the city will incur legal liability but more research needs to be done. Brubaker also indicted that any vote the council takes on the matter would likely be advisory, because the mayor was exercising his administrative function in creating the portal.

Olson argued that the community is “coming out in very large numbers…upset by this. Most of the people who are most upset are people who have personally lived in places where systems like this have been used and abused…and they weren’t just communist, there were some times totalitarian, facist right wing so this isn’t a political comment that I’m making,” she added.

“I’ll just remind the council,” Nelson replied, ” we are not a communist, facist, we are a democratic, elected institution.”

Councilmember Luke Distelhorst said that as the council liaison to the Diversity Commission, he had no hand in creating the portal but he did have a chance to sit in on commission discussions when members described being called racial slurs “and it’s not a crime because there’s not a threat of violence. This is a problem. It’s a problem in our community,” he said.

“This is not a snitch list. This is not McCarthyism. This is not a communist, totalitarian, facist, Nazi country like some people said last week,” Distelhorst added, referring to residents who attended the July 27 council meeting to express concerns about the portal, among other matters. “This is a country where people should be able to live free from being called racial slurs.”

The final vote on the portal pause was 3-3, with Olson, Buckshnis and Kristiana Johnson supporting and Paine, Laura Johnson and Distelhorst opposed, and Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas abstaining.

As part of his mayor’s comments, Nelson also criticized the gathering of about 75 people at last week’s council meeting, where they offered public comment about a range of issues, from speeding on local streets to protection of single-family zoning. Nelson described many of those attending as “partisan campaign people” there to “bully, harass specific elected officials and our city staff by a local city council candidate’s campaign.” While Nelson didn’t name the candidate, Position 2 council candidate Janelle Cass was in attendance, as were a group of her supporters and her campaign manager.

The mayor noted that the group began gathering outside around 5 p.m. and “they were seen drinking beforehand,” adding that “these candidate’s supporters called us facists, Nazis, communists.”

Supporters in attendance “repeatedly called out their opponent,” Nelson said, presumably referring to Distelhorst, also running for election to Position 2. “They threatened and demonized city staff and certain elected officials,” the mayor added.

“There is a difference between expressing concerns over neighborhood traffic problems and calling your democratic elected officials Nazis,” Nelson said. The mayor said he was also troubled that “there was no condemnation or apology from the candidate for this extremist conduct,” adding that current and former elected officials also failed to publicly condemn the actions of those gathered last week.

At one point during the mayor’s remarks, Councilmember Olson raised a point of order, noting that she didn’t believe officials were allowed to talk during a council meeting about elections since it was campaign season. Nelson replied that he was no longer talking about elections, adding he was now going to comment on the hate and bias portal.

“We all need to be civil whether we are doing political rhetoric or not,” Nelson said. “And what we saw was not political rhetoric. It was uncivil behavior that has no place, particularly in a city council chambers. We’ve made it easier to report hate incidents and I believe we’ll keep it (the portal) up and running for as long needed.”

In other council business Tuesday night, the council:

– Discussed in detail and made some changes to proposed council rules of procedure, but those rules will be further reviewed by the city attorney.

– Approved an agreement between the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the city for the Taste Edmonds event known this year as Taste Twenty-One, set for Aug. 20-22 at the Frances Anderson Playfield. Due to the change of venue from Civic Field, where construction on a new park will begin soon, this year’s event has a smaller footprint that requires all attendees to be 21 or older.

– Approved a vacation accrual rate for a wastewater treatment plant supervisor candidate.

– Extended for nine months the continuation of a temporary policy to accommodate emergency sick leave for employees exposed to COVID-19.

– Delayed until a future meeeting a proposal to extend an interim ordinance that prevents the cutting of landmark trees.

You can watch the full video of Tuesday’s council meeting here.

— By Teresa Wippel