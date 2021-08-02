Message from the Edmonds Police Chief: The impact of new state laws on policing

Dear Edmonds Community,

Recent police reforms mandated by the Washington State Legislature reflect changing societal expectations for the role of law enforcement. These expectations focus on a reduction of police interactions that might result in potential uses of force by law enforcement. The Edmonds Police Department strongly supports decreasing the potential use of force by law enforcement. However, the new laws may alter the way in which we investigate calls for service and as a result, there will be circumstances where officers may let a suspect go and walk away from the situation until probable cause is established for a crime in order to avoid using physical force to detain them.

Officers of the Edmonds Police Department will continue to respond to dispatched calls for service. We will continue to investigate and document all crimes in accordance with current state law. We will also do our best to communicate with a reporting party if our response is something different from what they may have seen or experienced in the past.

New laws that govern policing went into effect Sunday, July 25, 2021. The new bills (listed below) create a standard that limits the circumstances in which physical force and deadly force may be used. In addition, the new laws prohibit the procurement or use of certain military equipment and impose new restrictions on some police tactics, including neck restraints, no-knock warrants and vehicular pursuits. The legislation also requires officers to intervene in and also report any out-of-policy force they might witness. While some of the laws do impact how officers will respond to certain calls, they will not affect the commitment of the women and men of the Edmonds Police Department and how we will continue to deliver professional and dedicated public service.

Several new requirements will affect policing in Washington state.

House Bill 1310 limits when an officer can use “physical force” when investigating criminal conduct and requires officers to use a reasonable duty of care prior to using physical force. Under this new law, officers may not use physical force to forcibly detain a person for mere suspicion of a crime. Reasonable physical force may be used when necessary to make an arrest for a crime when probable cause has been established, a higher standard than reasonable suspicion, or if there is an imminent threat of bodily injury to the officer or another. This means our officers may take additional investigative steps prior to making a physical arrest for a crime, which may take additional time.

Similarly, officers respond to many non-criminal calls. Under the new law, officers may not be able to use physical force to transport an individual in crisis for evaluation or treatment or forcibly detain a juvenile runaway unless the person is in imminent danger of bodily harm to themselves or others, or there is probable cause that a crime has been committed. Officers will continue to rely on de-escalation skills or attempt to assist crisis responders but may have to leave a scene if there is no imminent threat to the person or others, or no crime has been committed.

It’s important that the community understands these new state laws and the impact the laws might have on our community. That said, our officers will continue to provide professional services while working within the law.

For more information, you can read the new bills that took effect July 25, 2021, below.

Please reach out to us and our department if you have any questions and/or concerns. We will be working on a series of videos to better explain the new laws and restrictions. We appreciate the community’s support as we continue in our mission to better serve you.

Sincerely,

Michelle Bennett

Interim Chief, City of Edmonds