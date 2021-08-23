MLT Parks and Recreation hiring for day care program jobs

Several job opportunities are available in the day care programs within Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks. The postings include full-time and part-time work.

The city is seeking two site leaders for programs at the Recreation Pavilion and Mountlake Terrace Elementary. These full-time positions are for applicants with two years of experience in a leadership role.

The part-time positions also are for day care. These roles involve working a morning shift and/or afternoon shift with children ages 3 to 12. The hours can be flexible to accommodate high school and college schedules. Key qualities are organizational skills, leadership and responsibility.

The part-time positions pay $13.69-$16.16. The full-time positions pay $16.67-$20.20.

For all openings, visit cityofmlt.com/Jobs.