MLT Parks and Recreation hiring for day care program jobs

Staff join in outdoors play during day care Friday at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. (Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)

Several job opportunities are available in the day care programs within Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks. The postings include full-time and part-time work.

The city is seeking two site leaders for programs at the Recreation Pavilion and Mountlake Terrace Elementary. These full-time positions are for applicants with two years of experience in a leadership role.

The part-time positions also are for day care. These roles involve working a morning shift and/or afternoon shift with children ages 3 to 12. The hours can be flexible to accommodate high school and college schedules. Key qualities are organizational skills, leadership and responsibility.

The part-time positions pay $13.69-$16.16. The full-time positions pay $16.67-$20.20.

For all openings, visit cityofmlt.com/Jobs.

