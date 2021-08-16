Municipal court reorganization, continued public hearing on unit lot subdivisions among items on Aug. 17 council agenda

The Edmonds City Council is in for a busy night Tuesday, Aug. 17, considering a proposal to reorganize the Edmonds Municipal Court, holding a continued public hearing on unit lot subdivisions, and receiving an update on the city’s new human services division and social worker contracts. And the council will also consider whether to return to remote meetings in light of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

The Aug. 17 hybrid meeting (held both in person in the council chambers at 250 5th Ave. N. and remotely via Zoom) will begin at 7 p.m. Prior to that meeting, at 6:45 p.m., the council will interview Alexa LeBouef Brooks for a position on the city’s Architectural Design Board.

