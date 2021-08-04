On video: Lake Ballinger waterfront project update

The waterfront project at Lake Ballinger in Mountlake Terrace is underway to install a new fishing pier, floating boat dock and boat ramp. This video provides an update on the project, which is expected to be complete in September 2021. (Photos and editing by Nathan Blackwell and aerial videography by Nate Rasmussen)
