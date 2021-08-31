Peoples Bank launches “Pigs in Places” Treasure Hunt to encourage saving — and giving back

Continuing its tradition of encouraging people to give back to others while understanding the importance of saving, Peoples Bank will launch “Pigs in Places” over the long Labor Day weekend. Between Sept. 3-6, Peoples Bank will hide 10 small piggy banks filled with $30 within a one-mile radius of each of Peoples Bank’s 23 branches in Chelan, Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties – for a total of 230 hidden pigs. KAFE Radio will also give away ten cash-filled pigs to listeners on Sept. 3 to help kick off the hunt.

The Edmonds branch is located at 201 Main St., Suite 101.

In the spirit of the campaign, people who find piggy banks are encouraged to keep $15 and pay $15 forward. They can also enter to win a grand prize of $1,000 ($500 to keep and $500 to donate) by visiting www.peoplesbank-wa.com/pigs to fill out a brief form and upload a photo with their pig, or by bringing the pig into a local branch.

People who don’t find a pig can still win cash by visiting @peoplesbankwa on Facebook and Instagram to share their favorite local business and enter to win one of 10 $100 gift cards to spend at their favorite spot.

According to survey data released in May by GoBanking Rates, 63% of Americans say their personal finances were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting the toll of the pandemic on people’s financial health, the survey found 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. This is a significant drop compared to the pre-pandemic figure of $400 in savings used by the Federal Reserve as a gauge for measuring households’ financial well-being.

“The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by individuals, businesses, and nonprofits serving our communities,” said Lisa Hefter, chief operating officer at Peoples Bank. “While it can be challenging, we encourage customers to have six months in expenses saved in case of unforeseen circumstances, such as a large medical expense, auto repair bill, or a change in employment. Pigs in Places is a fun way to bring awareness to the importance of saving, lending a helping hand to others, and supporting the local businesses and nonprofits that contribute so much to our communities.”