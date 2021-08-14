Edmonds Kind of Play: Time to plan for fall activities, plus fun things to do now

We are right on that line where it’s warm like summer but I got a response to a text that was basically “I’m at PTA meeting right now.” I was just in Target and entered the school supply section lightly, no list, no stress, just the aisle in front of me. This is when I heard someone asking an employee about backpacks. This employee was super helpful in explaining the multiple areas where one could find a backpack, not just the school supply corner in the back, they then explained something about how the inventory wouldn’t be restocked at the Back To School level and then something about the next items coming for that area would be for… Halloween.

So today, we have some summer fun, a chance to try a fall sport for free, plus, The Craze came in the mail!

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance has a new version of their Family Scavenger Hunt for August. You can find the form — full of questions and clues about local spots — at Walnut Street Coffee, the Edmonds Bookshop, or online at EdmondsDowntown.org. Completed forms can be dropped off in the front door mail slot at the Edmonds Historical Museum or at the Edmonds Historical Museum’s info booth at the Summer Market. There will be a drawing of those entries each week until Sept. 10; winners will take home a Lovin’ Summer Edmonds Shirt.

While you’re out, you can even double up hunts and add the Edmonds Library’s Find it Scavenger Hunt. Details can be found HERE.

Seattle Junior Hockey is holding a Try Hockey for Free Day at Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Per TryHockeyforFree.com, this event is “designed to provide kids ages 4 to 9 the opportunity to try hockey in a fun, safe environment with trained coaching staff.” My oldest did one of these when he was 4 and has been playing now for over a decade. He was able to get enough skills on the first day to stand up when he fell and that was it for him. Sure, it’s cold no matter what, but I guess it’s always dry in the arena — this is what I tell myself especially when I’m standing in the rain for my other son’s sport. I appreciate that each kid on his house/rec level teams plays each game no matter their playing level and we have all made friends, including our youngest, who used to fill his waiting-around time with other hockey siblings. For more information, you can visit TryHockeyforFree.com

As another sign of things moving toward the school year, The Craze — the recreation guide for Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds — came in the mail this week. This edition covers recreation programs for children and adults in both cities from September to December 2021. There are too many offerings to mention here, but some highlights are gymnastics options from 18 months through “school age,” Kidz Love Soccer classes from 2 to 10 year olds, and Drama Kids classes for actors 2.5 to 11 years old. I am always intrigued by the cake decorating classes for those 10 and up with options for one day in September and/or one day in November.

The Mountlake Terrace options, of course, include lots of swimming. There are swim lessons, but also lifeguard and junior lifeguarding classes, and a CPR and first aid class. Dancers can choose from different options via the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy. There is ballet, creative dance and even Irish Dance. I see classes starting for dancers as young as 3.5.

You can find the Mountlake Terrace options online at MLTRec.com and the Edmonds options at RecZone.org, where there is a digital copy of The Craze to flip through.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.