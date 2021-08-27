Police investigating fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision on Highway 99 in Lynnwood

A pedestrian died early Friday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle exiting a business near the 17600 block of Highway 99.

Around 1 p.m., Lynnwood police responded the scene where a woman estimated to be in her 70s was struck by a vehicle attempting to exit a business onto Highway 99. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk when she was hit.

The driver — a man in his 40s — remained on the scene, police said. He is not suspected of being impaired, said police spokesperson Joanna Small. The driver’s teenage son was also in the vehicle at the time.

Southbound lanes in the area were closed while police are investigated the incident.