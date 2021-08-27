Reminder: Deadline Aug. 30 for Edmonds City Council 2021-22 student representative applications

The student representative attends city council meetings from September 2021 through August 2022. There are four council meetings per month, held on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m. Students must reside within the Edmonds city limits, and must be entering grades 11 or 12, or be of equivalent age if not enrolled in a traditional school program. Students do not have to attend high school in the Edmonds School District. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2021.

“Student representatives offer important perspectives and views to the council,” said Council President Susan Paine, “We look forward to meeting our future student leaders during the interview process.”

Those interested in applying for the position should contact Maureen Judge, city council legislative aide, at Maureen.judge@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0248.