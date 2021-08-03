Reminder: Edmonds in Bloom celebrating 25th anniversary Aug. 4

Edmonds in Bloom will host its 25th Anniversary Garden Party event on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program highlights 25 years of history, honors 2021 volunteers and Garden Tour hosts, and celebrates gardens and projects that beautify the Edmonds community.

Special guest will be local TV garden celebrity Ciscoe Morris, who will be signing and selling his latest book “Oh, La La.” The drawing for the 2021 Garden Delights Raffle featuring Rick Steves’ Europe City Tour package, along with seven other packages, will also take place that evening.

Light refreshments will be offered and the event will have use of the entire theatre. The ECA highly recommends the wearing of masks. The event is free to the public and doors open at 6 p.m.