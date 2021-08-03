Reminder: Enjoy free concerts in Hazel Miller Plaza Tuesday, Thursday

The Edmonds Arts Commission is sponsoring the following free concerts from 4:30-6 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 3 and 5, at Hazel Miller Plaza at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street in downtown Edmonds.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Jaspar Lepak

A child of the Sonoran Desert, Jaspar Lepak is a folk/Americana songwriter influenced by the many places she has called home (Tucson, Minneapolis, Durban, and currently Seattle).

Thursday, Aug. 5: Arturo Rodriguez

Arturo Rodriguez is a musician, author, teacher, and DJ, performing worldwide and sharing the stage with such music legends as Tito Puente, Dave Valentin, Paul Horn, Pete Escovedo, Brandi Carlile, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and many more.