Reminder: Enjoy free concerts in Hazel Miller Plaza Tuesday, Thursday

The Edmonds Arts Commission is sponsoring the following free concerts from 4:30-6 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 3 and 5, at Hazel Miller Plaza at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street in downtown Edmonds.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: Jaspar Lepak
A child of the Sonoran Desert, Jaspar Lepak is a folk/Americana songwriter influenced by the many places she has called home (Tucson, Minneapolis, Durban, and currently Seattle).
Thursday, Aug. 5: Arturo Rodriguez
Arturo Rodriguez is a musician, author, teacher, and DJ, performing worldwide and sharing the stage with such music legends as Tito Puente, Dave Valentin, Paul Horn, Pete Escovedo, Brandi Carlile, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and many more.
