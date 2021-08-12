Reminder: Three cooling centers to be open in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a high heat warning for the Puget Sound Area from Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures in the 90s. This level of heat can be dangerous to individuals as well as pets who are unable to stay cool.

People who are vulnerable to heat include the elderly, infants and young children, pregnant woman, and people with certain medical conditions.

The following cooling stations will be open:

The Edmonds Library with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required.

The Hazel Miller Spray Park at Edmonds City Park with hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please note that dogs are not allowed at the spray park.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center plans to open their cooling station when temperature reach 90 degrees or above. The current plan is to be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To avoid the risks of heat-related illness, follow these tips:

Stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged sun exposure, particularly during the hours of 3-6 p.m.

Take frequent breaks during outdoor activities

Stay cool with cold towels on the neck

Never leave a child, pet or person with mobility issues in car, even for a short period of time or with windows cracked

Keep indoor temperatures cooler by not using ovens and stoves and by keeping curtains/blinds closed and also close doors to unused rooms

For a full list of cooling centers throughout Snohomish County, please visit this online list provided by the Snohomish County Health District.

For more information about the risks of heat-related illness and more tips to stay cool, visit www.snohd.org/228/Weather.