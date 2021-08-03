Restaurant News: Local chefs take the stage Thursday for cooking demos

From on-stage cooking demonstrations to wine tasting, Restaurant News wants to share a list of happenings for your enjoyment this week.

Edmonds Cooks! is coming to the Edmonds Center for the Arts this Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. This special event (part of ECA’s Spotlight Summer Series), is hosted in their theater with a limited live audience (in-person tickets here), while also live-streaming for folks at home (live-stream tickets here). Learn more at edmondscenterforthearts.org.

Liz Dawson, director of marketing and business development, shared the hope that this hybrid event will get folks back into the groove of attending live events. As ECA prepares for the September re-opening, this event will launch that effort and celebrate the vibrant culinary scene in Edmonds with some incredible local favorites.

Edmonds Cooks! will “turn up the heat,” with a live, on-stage demo and promises a fun-filled evening of culinary tips and cocktail conversation as participants discuss what’s cooking and shaken right here in our hometown.

Chefs Shubert Ho (Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group) Steven Ono (Ono Poke), and Anthony Donatone (Bucatini) each demo two dishes, while Roger Clayton (Arista Wine Cellars) shares wine pairings.

Accompanied by award-winning food writer, radio personality, cooking instructor and public speaker Nancy Leson, the group will chat about the Edmonds culinary scene, how the pandemic has led to both challenges and innovation for restaurateurs, and what to order when you visit one of their restaurants.

Attendees are invited to join the special guests for a meet-and-greet on ECA’s patio after the show. Plus, all ticket holders will receive exclusive coupons for each restaurant/bar.

~ ~ ~ ~

“You’re invited to celebrate 85 Day with us,” say our friends at 85° Bakery Cafe, located in both Edmonds and Lynnwood. They’ve jumped in on the practice of utilizing numbers and dates — think “Pi-day” and other “date-related” events — and they’ve chosen this coming Thursday — “8.5.2021” — to promote their delicious baked products.

The annual 85 Day Celebration is quickly approaching.

Visit Thursday, Aug. 5 for fresh bread, and plenty of liquid libations too — and best of all, receive a 15% discount on your entire purchase.

~ ~ ~ ~

Happening nearby: Seavey Vineyard from Napa Valley offers a wine tasting and food pairing from Seavey Vineyard on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the beautiful at The Barn at Holly Farm in Bothell. Your ticket includes food pairings for each wine so that you can experience the opposing taste components between the food and the wine. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com/e/august-7th-seavey-vineyard-wine-tasting-and-food-pairing-event-tickets-159688788465

You’ll be treated to a unique selection of six elegant wines from their all-estate collection: chardonnay, merlot, two vintages of Caravina cabernet sauvignon, and two vintages of the flagship Estate cabernet sauvignon.

Production from the estate’s 40 planted acres is approximately 3,000 cases annually. They’ve never bought a grape and they farm their land with an in-house crew. The steep, rocky hillsides produce small, thick-skinned berries with outstanding tannins, which must be handled very gently.

The Barn at Holly Farm is located at 19515 51st Ave. S.E., Bothell.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.