Rick Steves to speak to Edmond Daybreakers Rotary Aug. 10

Members of the public are invited to join the Rotarians on Tuesday, Aug. 10 when Rick Steves will speak to the weekly 7:30 a.m. meeting of the Rotary Club of Edmonds, Daybreakers.

The event will take place in the Rotary Room of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, of which Steves is a key financial supporter. His topic will be European Travel after COVID. A continental breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8 a.m. Attendance is limited to 50 people, so reservations will be required. Contact Daybreaker Club Service Chair Valerie Claypool via email at: 247eventsnw@gmail.com.

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves’ Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works here in his hometown of Edmonds,, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.