Rolling slowdowns on I-5 this week due to utility line relocation work for light rail

Seattle City Light crews will be relocating an overhead transmission line on Interstate 5 at Northeast 195th Street in Shoreline as part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project. The work will result in nightly traffic impacts on Aug. 3-4.

Washington State Patrol troopers and construction crews must intermittently conduct rolling slowdowns of traffic in both directions of I-5 to ensure safe work operations and passage for motorists. Traffic will be intercepted and escorted at slow speeds up to 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Seattle as crews pull overhead feeder cables across the freeway. Traffic will return to normal speeds once vehicles pass the work area. See the map for more details.

The rolling slowdowns will occur from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Wednesday, Aug. 4. Construction will impact traffic for vehicles entering I-5 through the following on-ramps:

Southbound I-5: I-405, 196th Street Southwest, 44th Avenue West, 220th Street Southwest, State Route 104

Northbound I-5: Northeast 175th Street, 5th Avenue Northeast, Northeast Northgate Way, Northeast 80th Street

Drivers should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes during construction. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed.

For more information on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project, visit soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension.