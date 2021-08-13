Save the date: Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County to host virtual Raise the Roof fundraiser Sept. 16

The community is invited to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s 5th annual Raise the Roof fundraiser, which will be held virtually on Habitat Snohomish’s website at noon Sept. 16, at www.habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof.

While this event will be virtual, it will be hosted live on Zoom and recorded for later viewing. Last year’s Raise the Roof generated over $52,000 for affordable housing in Snohomish County.

“Community is the very heart of Habitat Snohomish, and we are excited to share how volunteers, donors, businesses and others come together to build and repair homes for our neighbors across the county,” said Executive Director Steven Li. “The funds raised will help us expand the home repair service to even more low-income homeowners and prepare for our next home build. The event makes a nice inspiration break in the middle of your day.”

This is a community presentation, with participation from the Grove Church in Marysville and KRKO/KXA radio; technical support from 6162 Productions and Fuego Productions; and sponsorships from the Snohomish County Camano Association of Realtors, the Everett Clinic, Community Transit, Stewart Title, Coastal Community Bank and Sound Credit Union.

The 30-minute live-stream presentation covers a variety of topics, from the long-term impact of a Habitat home to the organizations newly launched home repair service. Contributions from this event will go toward serving families in Snohomish County, both through the home repair service, as well as future new housing projects. The event is free and open to the public, who can RSVP on the Facebook event page (https://bit.ly/RaiseTheRoof21) or head to habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof on the day of the event to watch the live-stream.