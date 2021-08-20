Save the date: Join Edmonds Food Bank for Empty Bowl fundraising dinner Sept. 23

Save the date for the Edmonds Food Bank Empty Bowl fundraising dinner on Sept. 23 at the Edmonds Yacht Club. This year’s theme is Roaring 20’s. Come dressed in your ritzy flapper dress or go with 2020 and come in your PJs or comfy pants.

Edmonds Food Bank is hosting a dinner and gala at the Edmonds Yacht Club to support your neighbors facing food insecurity. Chef Navi and Chef Dane will be providing soup, and Cottage Bakery will be providing fresh bread. There will be a dessert dash auction. Come prepared to have some fun with games, auction items and a presentation on why the food bank is so important.

Tickets are on sale and feature an early access ticket for $150. You get to come early and have first choice of art bowl and a signature cocktail. Regular tickets are $100 and comes with a bowl of your choice to use for the night and then take home. Bowls are being donated by local potters, woodworkers and members of the community painting a bowl at Glazed and Amazed. Drive-thru virtual tickets are also available for $40 and come with soup to go and access to the live-streaming evening.

Even before the pandemic hit, some 13.7 million households — or 10.5% of all U.S. households — experienced food insecurity at some point during 2019, according to date from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That works out to more than 35 million Americans who were either unable to acquire enough food to meet their needs, or uncertain of where their next meal might come from, last year. The coronavirus pandemic has only worsened the problem. According to researchers at Northwestern University, food insecurity more than doubled as a result of the economic crisis brought on by the outbreak, hitting as many as 23% of households earlier this year.

Each month the food bank needs 1,750 gallons of milk, 3,000 volunteer hours and 170,000 pounds of food. Edmonds Food Bank serves an average of 327 families every week, in addition to support of Neighbors in Need and The Hygiene Station weekly. They also serve 75 at the monthly College Place school distribution.

Can’t make it but still want to contribute? Stop by Glazed and Amazed (514 Main St.), purchase a bowl for $20, or have a painting party. Glazed and Amazed will donate a portion of your fee to the Edmonds Food Bank and fire the bowl to be used at the event. Deadline is Sept. 19.

Edmonds Food Bank would like to thank the sponsors: Windermere Real Estate, Cline Jewelry, Main Street Commons, Chermak Construction, Chef Dane Catering, Navi’s Kitchen, Cottage Bakery, Glazed and Amazed, The Branding Iron, Niles Peacock Kitchen and Bar.

Cakes and desserts donated by: Cakes by Squirrel, Cottage Bakery, Deborah’s Homemade Pies, Moon Rabbit Pastry, Mel and Mia’s and Chanterelle Restaurant.

Bowls by Glazed and Amazed customers, Seattle Wood Turners, and Yu Tang Ceramics

Proof of vaccination will be required as we will be indoors and eating.

Tickets will be available at www.edmondsfoodbank.org/events. You can find more information about the Edmonds Food Bank at www.edmondsfoodbank.org