Scene beyond the Bowl: Chase Lake

Commenting on our many waterfront sunrise and sunset photos, a reader recently challenged our photographers to consider that there might be some beautiful landscape scenes above 9th Avenue. So Chris Walton took the idea to heart. “I picked up my Edmonds map and picked a place I had never visited — Chase Lake, off 84th Avenue West,” he said. “What a beautiful park to explore. I think I will continue to explore and photograph more of the other Edmonds beyond the lovely beaches and ferry views.” If you have photos of interesting places and faces in other parts of town, we’ll include it in our new photo feature titled “Scene beyond the Bowl.”