Scene Beyond the Bowl: Mathay-Ballinger Park

Peaceful Mathay-Ballinger Park with its beautiful purple fireweed and rowan tree (mountain ash) berries. A great path on the north side of the park connects to the Interurban Trail and splits off to a tiny public spot on Lake Ballinger. Get out and explore Edmonds. (Photos by Chris Walton)
