Scene beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Pine Ridge Park

Pine Ridge Park features a cathedral of trees, just off Main Street. The park is located at 20330 83rd Ave. W. As the photographer says: “Explore beautiful Edmonds!”
— Photos by Chris Walton
Pine Ridge Park features a cathedral of trees, just off Main Street. The park is located at 20330 83rd Ave. W. As the photographer says: “Explore beautiful Edmonds!”
— Photos by Chris Walton
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.