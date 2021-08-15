Scene beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Pine Ridge Park

Posted: August 15, 2021

Pine Ridge Park features a cathedral of trees, just off Main Street. The park is located at 20330 83rd Ave. W. As the photographer says: “Explore beautiful Edmonds!”

— Photos by Chris Walton

 

