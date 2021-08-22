Scene beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Sierra Park

A serene pathway leading up to 80th Avenue West. (Photos by Chris Walton)

Sierra Park is a small City of Edmonds park at the intersection of 80th Avenue West and 190th Street Southwest.

Wandering off the main paved walking path, the photographer said he discovered “amazing trees with the most unusual root and trunk structures.”

Another unique feature of this park are the numerous Braille tree identification labels along the paved walking path for the blind. The Edmonds Lions Club was involved in the creation of this path and assists the Edmonds Parks and Recreation crew in park maintenance.

Braille tree identification labels

Additional information can be found here.

— Photos by Chris Walton

