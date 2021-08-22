Scene beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Sierra Park

Sierra Park is a small City of Edmonds park at the intersection of 80th Avenue West and 190th Street Southwest.
Another unique feature of this park are the numerous Braille tree identification labels along the paved walking path for the blind. The Edmonds Lions Club was involved in the creation of this path and assists the Edmonds Parks and Recreation crew in park maintenance.
— Photos by Chris Walton
