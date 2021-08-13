Scene Beyond the Edmonds Bowl: Southwest County Park Posted: August 13, 2021 47 Southwest County Park, off Olympic View Drive. Two loop trails give the hiker an excellent opportunity to exercise and enjoy nature. A past Boy Scout project provides a map at the trailhead and numerous tree identification plaques. You can find more information here. (Photo by Chris Walton)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.