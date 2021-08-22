Scene in Edmonds: Early morning ships

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a cruise ship passing Edmonds. When she looked again, there were actually two, as the Norwegian Cruise Line Encore had passed up the Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam. About the same time, the moon was setting behind the Olympic mountains.
