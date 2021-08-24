Scene in Edmonds: Floating circus Posted: August 23, 2021 20 Julia Wiese noticed this unique vessel passing by the Edmonds waterfront Monday with at least six people on it — some playing music. Called Flotsam, it is a floating circus featuring a troupe of musicians, circus artists and puppeteers. They are in the greater Seattle area through the end of the month and their schedule can be found at www.rivercircus.com.
