Scene in Edmonds: No sign of plane

A single-engine plane experienced mechanical issues last Thursday, Aug. 26, landed in the water, and sank in this area. The pilot was uninjured. Photographer Davie Carlos said he wanted to see if he could find it from the air Sunday, “but the shoreface has an abrupt and steep descent, making any sighting impossible by drone. An observer who came to Marina Beach to see if he could see the plane said it could be miles away by now,” Carlos said. These photos were taken from an altitude of 130 feet.