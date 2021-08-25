Scene in Edmonds: Outdoor meeting watchers 2 hours ago 21 A group of residents came together at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza Tuesday night to watch the Edmonds City Council meeting via Zoom. The Veterans Plaza is located just outside the city council chambers, where councilmembers normally meet, but those meetings have returned to a virtual format due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
