Scene in Edmonds: Partying for the arts

After a year off due to COVID, the Edmonds Arts Festival party came back in a big way on Friday. Edmonds’ place as a regional arts nexus — thanks to the community’s support — was on full display, as hundreds of guests enjoyed and purchased original works from local artists.

After viewing the amazing variety of painting, photography, sculpture and more in the Frances Anderson Center, the guests retired to the Edmonds Library Plaza to meet, mingle and enjoy a selection of desserts, fine wines and other beverages as they listened and danced to the music of local rockers and traditional Edmonds Arts Festival entertainers, Good Company.

And right on cue, the clouds and drizzle of earlier in the day cleared up, leaving the partyers with a gorgeous sunset and twilight to enjoy while dancing the evening away.

— Photos by Larry Vogel