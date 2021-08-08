Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for remodeled Sound Credit Union branch Posted: August 8, 2021 21 Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson joined the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, credit union officials and community members for a recent ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Sound Credit Union branch in Edmonds. The branch is located at 202 5th Ave. S. Don Clark (l) and Jen Reed (r) from Sound Credit Union present a $2,500 check supporting the Edmonds Food Bank to the food bank’s Casey Davis (center).
