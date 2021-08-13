Scene in Edmonds: Second night of Uptown Market

The second Edmonds Uptown Market made a splash Thursday evening along 236th Street Southwest next to Edmonds Lutheran Church. The final event of the summer will be Thursday, Sept. 9.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
The second Edmonds Uptown Market made a splash Thursday evening along 236th Street Southwest next to Edmonds Lutheran Church. The final event of the summer will be Thursday, Sept. 9.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.