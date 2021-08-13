Scene in Edmonds: Second night of Uptown Market

Posted: August 12, 2021

The second Edmonds Uptown Market made a splash Thursday evening along 236th Street Southwest next to Edmonds Lutheran Church. The final event of the summer will be Thursday, Sept. 9.

