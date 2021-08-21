Scene in Edmonds: Soaking up fun at Taste Twenty-One

Visitors enjoyed food, beer and wine, and live music during the first day of Taste Twenty-One, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

The three-day event — this year at the Frances Anderson Center playfield — is a fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber and supports myriad free community events, including the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Parade, downtown Halloween trick-or-treating and the holiday tree lighting.

Day-of tickets are available Saturday and Sunday for $30 at the entrance of Taste Twenty-One, however; if you show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 48 hours), you will receive a $10 discount. The festival event entrance is located near Dayton Street and 7th Avenue South, or take the free shuttle bus from Edmonds-Woodway High School.

For more information on the band line-up, food trucks, cornhole tournament and more, visit www.TasteEdmonds.com.

Event schedule for the remainder of the weekend:

Saturday, Aug. 21 • noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 • noon – 8 p.m.

Tickets:

Purchase tickets at www.TasteEdmonds.com. You must be over 21 years old

Wristbands applied upon entry. Re-entry allowed with valid wristband. ID and bag check are required every time you enter. All sales final. No refunds for any reason.