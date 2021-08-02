Scene in Edmonds: Song, prayer and blessings as Healing Water Canoe journey departs Edmonds

It was a Monday morning of spiritual, cultural and historic significance as the Blue Heron Canoe Family assembled at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to begin their two-week journey through the Salish Sea.

With Sunday afternoon’s arrival of the canoes and the evening group camp at City Park, all that remained was to pack gear in the canoes, carry the heavy craft to the water’s edge, and grasp hands in the traditional canoe culture departure ceremony.

With an estimated 100 in attendance, the event reaffirmed Edmonds’ place in the Coast Salish culture and the significance of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center in celebrating and acknowledging the original inhabitants of the area, their traditions and their land.

— Photos by Larry Vogel