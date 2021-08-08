Scene in Edmonds: The fish are biting

Posted: August 8, 2021 59

There was excitement on the Edmonds Fishing Pier Saturday morning as Fisherman Ray reeled in an 11-pound king salmon.

Photographer Julia Wiese also got video of the event:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME