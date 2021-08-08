Scene in Edmonds: The fish are biting Posted: August 8, 2021 59 Ray with his fresh catch. Ray weighing his salmon for the tally card. Josh was in the middle of pulling up a rock fish, which he noted would have to go back because it was much to small to keep. There was excitement on the Edmonds Fishing Pier Saturday morning as Fisherman Ray reeled in an 11-pound king salmon. Photographer Julia Wiese also got video of the event:
