Scene in Edmonds: When fishing is work…

Photographer Julia Wiese noted that on her Wednesday morning walk, she saw two men “cleaning up a bit of oil or gasoline at the fuel dock, so I stopped to ask them what they were doing.”

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employees Mitchell and Corey were preparing to go out for a day of work on the Salish Sea. In particular, they are covering Marine Area 10, which extends from Point Edwards south approximately to the north end of Vashon Island, Wiese said.

“Marine Area 9 is closed right now, which is why you see fishermen heading south,” said Corey. There are other Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employees, like them, who cover the 13 Marine Areas in our local waters. Their job is to sample what other fishermen are catching in a given zone, and estimate a catch-per-unit effort. They do so by catching fish in the same areas open to the public. After they weigh the fish, take samples of their scales (DNA), and record the data, they release their catch back to the water.

The purpose of the scale samples, Wiese said, is to determine the health of the fish and their approximate age. In particular, the employees are focused on Chinook and Coho salmon at this time of year. Mitchell and Corey work eight hours a day, starting about sunrise (when the fishermen start) and ending midday. When they are not on the water, the two are taking samples at the ports.