Snohomish County CASA Program recognized by Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts

Snohomish County’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program is being recognized in 2021 Change-Makers, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s third annual report highlighting 119 child welfare agencies across the country that have worked with the HRC Foundation’s All Children – All Families program to improve the services they provide to the LGBTQ+ community.

This includes children in foster care — where one of three are LGBTQ+ — and prospective foster and adoptive parents. These organizations serve more than 1 million clients annually in 35 states and employ more than 24,000 employees.

Joelle Kelly, Division Manager of the Snohomish County CASA Program, stated, “It’s an honor for our program to receive recognition as a leader for inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community. As a program, we understand that in order to advocate for LGBTQ+ youth, who face unique challenges in the child welfare system, we must be well trained with education and resources and provide a welcoming environment for all. We are working to shatter stereotypes with open hearts to all the children and families we serve.”

“The third edition of our Change-Makers report shows that, despite the many hardships of the last year, more organizations than ever before are working alongside the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to make impactful change for the LGBTQ+ youth and families they serve,” said Alison Delpercio, Human Rights Campaign Foundation Director, All Children – All Families. “This year’s participants also demonstrated a growing commitment to intersectionality and ensuring organizational policies and practices do not reinforce the same systems of oppression that put youth and families at risk in the first place. By taking on these challenges, the change-makers featured in our 2021 report are models for youth-serving professionals everywhere.”

The agencies featured in this report conducted an internal self-assessment, provided professional development to staff and implemented ACAF’s “Benchmarks of LGBTQ Inclusion,” which track policy and practice changes within agencies. The 2021 Change-Makers report features three “Tiers of Recognition,” which celebrate the progress agencies have made toward becoming fully welcoming to their LGBTQ+ clients. With 32 new participants this year, ACAF also expands the program’s reach into six new states — Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico and North Carolina — and the District of Columbia for the first time. 92% of participants met a tier of recognition, and 14 of the returning organizations advanced to a higher tier of recognition.

Innovative Inclusion: 44 organizations met all 25 applicable criteria and are going beyond to innovate their services for LGBTQ+ youth and families

44 organizations met all 25 applicable criteria and are going beyond to innovate their services for LGBTQ+ youth and families Solid Foundation for Inclusion: 40 organizations met all 25 applicable policy and practice criteria for LGBTQ+ inclusion

40 organizations met all 25 applicable policy and practice criteria for LGBTQ+ inclusion Building Foundation for Inclusion: 25 organizations met foundational criteria, including non-discrimination protections

The Snohomish County CASA Program earned the Building Foundation for Inclusion benchmark and is currently working toward completion of the next two tiers.

Since 2007, hundreds of child welfare agencies across the U.S. have used ACAF’s resources to enhance their efforts to achieve safety, permanency and well-being for LGBTQ+ youth and families. Read the full report here.

The Snohomish County CASA program is dedicated to bringing a voice to every abused and neglected child in state dependency. For details about the role of the CASA, how to apply to become a court appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer, and upcoming training dates, visit the CASA Website. For additional information, email CASA@snco.org or call 425-388-7854.