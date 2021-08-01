Reminder: Snohomish County PUD work to close 188th Street SW in Edmonds from Aug. 2-6

Snohomish County PUD work to complete an upgrade on one of its transmission poles in Edmonds will temporarily close 188th Street Southwest from Aug. 2 through 6. The closure will be between 83rd and 84th Avenues West.

The road will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate large equipment. A detour will be in place utilizing 187th Street Southwest or 192nd Street Southwest.

The PUD said it will perform this work as quickly as is safely possible to minimize impacts to customers and drivers.