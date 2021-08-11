Snohomish County upgrades burn ban to include recreational fires

Due to high fire danger, Snohomish County said it has upgraded its June 25 outdoor burn ban to a Stage 2 burn ban that includes recreational fires. The upgraded burn ban will take effect immediately and remain in effect until further notice.

This restriction bans all outdoor burning, including recreational fires. Enclosed outdoor cooking appliances such as gas or charcoal grills or pellet smokers may be used during the Stage 2 burn ban.

Incorporated cities and towns included in this outdoor burning ban are: Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Granite Falls, Index, Lake Stevens, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish and Sultan.

Residents living within an incorporated city or town not listed above may contact their city fire marshal or fire department for current burning ban information within their jurisdiction.

All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning are suspended until this ban is lifted. This ban will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low.

Contact the county’s outdoor burning information hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.