Sold-out Edmonds Wine Walk draws a crowd

After a year off due to COVID, the Edmonds Summer Wine Walk came back in a big way, filling the downtown streets with wine fanciers, groups of friends, music, laughs and fun.

Organized by Art Walk Edmonds, this year’s sold-out event featured 18 “sip stops” where ticket holders could sample vintages from 20 local and regional wineries, many offering several choices from white to red to bubbly. Each ticket holder received a special event wine tasting glass and 10 tokens good for one taste each. Additional tokens were available for sale to the more oenologically curious patrons, allowing them to expand their sampling and comparison tasting, and ensuring a complete experience for all.

In addition to the tastings, all wines were also available for purchase from the “wine store” set up at the Coldwell Banker offices on 5th Avenue.

This is Art Walk Edmonds’ only fundraiser. Profits help cover administration costs for Art Walk Edmonds, fund special events and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel