Southbound l-5 lanes reopened after shutdown Saturday due to pedestrian in roadway

A man walking shirtless in the roadway along Interstate 5 prompted the Washington State Patrol to shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 for almost 90 minutes Saturday.

The closure, which began just before noon, caused an approximate seven-mile backup stretching from 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace to 128th Street Southwest in Everett.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant initially reported via Twitter that mental health professionals had been advised of the situation. Troopers did not try to remove the pedestrian from the freeway but were following him slowly in an attempt to communicate with him, Oliphant said.

The man began speaking with troopers on scene before being taken into custody, and was then taken to a hospital, Oliphant said.