Sponsor spotlight: Lovin’ Summer in Edmonds – Pt. Two

We are back for part two of Summer in Edmonds! To round out your sunny days, we have more upcoming activities and events that make this time of year in Edmonds so special. If you missed part one, check it out here!

Art Wine Walk

Attention wine lovers! The beloved Art Wine Walk is BACK this summer!

The walk takes place on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year the event is bigger than in the past with 19 sip stops featuring 21 wineries. Stops include FIELD, Ombu, Rogue, Cline Jewelers, Windermere Real Estate, Anchor Chic, Coldwell Banker Bain, and many more. Organizers have also added three outdoor check-in stations to make it easier to get started.

“We are so glad this fun event is returning this summer!” shared Susie Beresford, realtor with Coldwell Banker Bain.

The wine walk is a fundraiser for Art Walk Edmonds who puts on the monthly art walk in town. Participants not only get to enjoy great wine and shopping but also get to support one of our favorite local organizations.

Pre-sold tickets to this popular event have already sold out. However, organizers will have a limited number of tickets available day-of at 6:30pm. All of the details can be found at ArtWalkEdmonds.com.

Picnic at the Beach

Our beaches provide the ultimate picnic destination. And so many of our restaurants offer the easy convenience of takeout!

Newly opened Vinbero, in the former Cheesemonger’s Table location, has great sandwiches and other delicacies perfect for a picnic. You can also find a great selection of crackers, olives, and spreads to accompany your purchase.

Waterfront Coffee Company offers great coffee, of course. But you will also find a selection of sandwiches along with ice cream and other tasty beverages that you can easily take with you to the beach to soak in the views.

Toshi’s Teriyaki is another option for easy takeout that’s right on the way to the beach. They offer more than teriyaki, including great yakisoba and burgers to go.

In need of linens or other accessories to fancy up your outing? Swing by Housewares and The Wooden Spoon where you will find all sorts of items to really jazz up your meal by the sea and make it special.

Family Scavenger Hunt – Waterfront Edition

Ed! is partnering with the Edmonds Historical Museum this summer on a first ever fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt around town. The August edition will lead players through downtown and along the waterfront. What a perfect family activity to combine with your picnic at the beach!

Grab your entry form online or at Walnut Street Coffee or Edmonds Bookshopand follow the clues to answer the questions. Then simply drop off your completed form either in the mail slot in front of the museum or at the Museum’s info booth at the Summer Market each week. Winners will be picked each week through September 10th with the prize of a Lovin’ Summer Edmonds t-shirt.

Weekend Shopping and Dining

Walkable Main Street continues through Labor Day weekend and the Summer Market goes until Oct. 9 also!

Don’t forget that your shopping and dining adventures don’t end on Main Street! A bounty of shops and eateries are there to discover all within a short stroll of Main Street and the Summer Market. While you explore be sure to look for the Lovin’ Summer Edmonds flags to and cute window clings adorning over 50 businesses in town to guide you. It’s the perfect time to park once and enjoy all that downtown Edmonds has to offer. And remember this handy parking guide that shows available parking, including expanded ADA stalls provided by the City.

Taste Edmonds Returns

Dubbed “Not Your Typical Taste” Taste Edmonds makes a comeback Aug. 20-22 but will look different in a few ways in 2021.

Due to anticipated construction at Civic Field, the venue has moved to Frances Anderson Center. With a smaller capacity, along with being mindful of our young participants unable to be vaccinated yet, the festival this year will be limited to people age 21+.

What won’t change is the great music, selection of beers and cider, cornhole, and the good times that Taste Edmonds always promises.

Tickets are being pre-sold for the event and are available online at TasteEdmonds.com.

Edmonds Arts Festival

Another summer tradition returns this year – the Edmonds Arts Festival! Normally held at the very beginning of summer, this year the event moves closer to the end being held Aug. 27th to the 29th.

Nine bands have been selected to play throughout the three days. The event will still feature the juried art exhibition, the student art exhibition, tons of crafts and art for sale by local artisans, and a hands-on art activity area for children. For all the information, check out their website at EdmondsArtsFestival.com.

Edmonds is chock-full of fun this summer! Follow Lovin’ Summer Edmonds to be in the loop about all the local happenings. And for more information about all the wonderful local businesses in downtown Edmonds, please visit EdmondsDowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster

(Sponsored by the Edmonds Downtown Alliance)