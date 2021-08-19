Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in its usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel this Thursday-Saturday, serving great food with fast service.
Summertime in Edmonds is the best, so why not stop b, grab a blackened salmon caesar salad or their delicious fish and chips and head to the beach.
Call ahead if you don’t want to wait in the heat: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday/Friday/Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
