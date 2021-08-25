Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open at Edmonds’ Five Corners Thursday-Saturday

Whether you’re attending this weekend’s Arts Festival or are just craving seafood, Scotty’s Food Truck will be in its usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel this Thursday-Saturday.

Stop by for their signature blackened salmon Caesar salad or their delicious fish and chips.

Call ahead if you don’t want to wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday/Friday/Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.