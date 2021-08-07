Summer cleanup event planned at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Aug. 18

The City of Edmonds Parks Department is partnering with Zero Waste Washington to host a summer beach cleanup event at Marina Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – noon. During the event, Zero Waste staff will be counting, weighing and photographing litter for analysis, which will help inform policy recommendations.

“Gathering these data will help us create a regional report so that we can make the case that plastic litter should be considered a pollutant under the federal Clean Water Act”, said Xenia Dolovova, Waste Reduction Program Manager for Zero Waste Washington. “Making trash officially a pollutant will ultimately lead to required fixes.”

Plastic and other trash in local creeks, lakes, rivers and marine waters are polluting shorelines and getting into fish and wildlife. It is estimated that 80% of the plastic pollution comes from land-based sources, with the majority coming from single-use plastics such as straws, beverage bottles and food wrappers.

Zero Waste Washington has been working with the EPA and partner organizations to develop and test a standardized litter assessment to help develop policies and programs aimed at keeping plastics and other pollutants out of the ocean. The City of Edmonds partnered with the organization in 2018 to help test the assessment protocol in a similar cleanup event, which drew more than 70 volunteers to Marina Beach.

The event is free and open to anyone age 6 and over; registration is required and no walk-ins will be allowed. Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, participants will be required to comply with current safety guidelines which may include masking and social distancing.

For more information, contact Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. To register, visit reczone.org and search for “beach cleanup.”