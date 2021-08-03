Three FC Edmonds boys teams Washington Rush Cup champions

Three FC Edmonds teams — Boys 2004, Boys 2007 and Boys 2010 — won the soccer championship for their respective age groups at last weekend’s Washington Rush Cup.

FC Edmonds is the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club and primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District. The league offers both premier and select soccer. Players are from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell, Shoreline, Snohomish, Marysville, Arlington, and Stanwood.

The winners are:

FC Edmonds B2004, coached by Jason Hanson:

FC Edmonds B2007, coached by Jose Sialer:

FC Edmonds B2010, coached by John Garrett:

Three FC Edmonds teams also appeared in the semifinals: the B2003, B2009 and G2010 “Black. And three FC Edmonds Teams came in second place: G2005, G2007 and B2011.