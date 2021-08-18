Thrift shoppers rejoice: Edmonds Goodwill to remain open after all

Back in April it looked as if Edmonds would lose one of its favorite thrift store venues when Goodwill announced that the iconic store at Westgate had lost its lease and would be closing in December.

At the time, Goodwill spokesperson Tammy McKenzie stressed that despite losing the lease, Goodwill’s goal was to stay in Edmonds, and that the company was actively looking for where it might relocate within the community. (See our earlier story here).

The search was apparently very successful, and ended up right back where it started with Goodwill’s announcement this month that it would be staying in its present location after all.

“Our entire Goodwill family is delighted to be staying at our current Edmonds location,” said Derieonty Sparks, Goodwill’s Vice President for retail operations. “This store is special because of the great community that supports us through donating and shopping for those unique treasures you can only find at Goodwill. Our Edmonds customers are vital to accomplishing our mission of providing support and training that create a pathway to economic opportunity for our neighbors in need.”

Sparks’ comments were echoed by McKenzie.

“We’re very excited to be staying at our current spot,” she said. “It’s kind of business as usual for us as we work every day to turn the community’s generous gifts into support and training for our neighbors in need throughout northwest Washington.”

McKenzie went on to correct earlier reports from other news media outlets regarding the recent parking lot improvements and how these were covered.

“I can confirm that did not incur the cost of that expense, as reported earlier [by other news sources],” she said.

— Story and photo by Larry Vogel