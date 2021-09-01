Tips from Taste Twenty-One presented to Edmonds Boys & Girls Club

Thanks to the generous tips received from attendees at the recent Taste Twenty-One, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce was able to donate $6,259 to the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.
This donation is the product of tips received from patrons at the beer tent at Taste Twenty-One: Not your typical Taste Edmonds, a fundraising event for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. The check was presented to the Ken Cooper, executive director of the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club, and staff members Molly Carden and Joe Cooper.
“Thank you to the Edmonds Chamber for their continued support.” Ken Cooper said. “Each year we use this donation to support our scholarship fund, allowing children of low-income families access to after-school and summer programs.”
For more information on upcoming Edmonds Chamber of Commerce events, visit www.edmondschamber.com.
