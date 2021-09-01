Tips from Taste Twenty-One presented to Edmonds Boys & Girls Club

Thanks to the generous tips received from attendees at the recent Taste Twenty-One, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce was able to donate $6,259 to the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.

This donation is the product of tips received from patrons at the beer tent at Taste Twenty-One: Not your typical Taste Edmonds, a fundraising event for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. The check was presented to the Ken Cooper, executive director of the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club, and staff members Molly Carden and Joe Cooper.

“Thank you to the Edmonds Chamber for their continued support.” Ken Cooper said. “Each year we use this donation to support our scholarship fund, allowing children of low-income families access to after-school and summer programs.”

“We are very pleased to be able to support the efforts of the Boys & Girls Club, who makes such a difference in the lives of children in our community,” said Edmonds Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “We also want to thank our dedicated group of volunteers, who have helped make this event possible for the past 39 years. Without Taste Edmonds we would be unable to support so many local non-profits and produce community events, like the 4th of July celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony.”

For more information on upcoming Edmonds Chamber of Commerce events, visit www.edmondschamber.com.