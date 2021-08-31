Two familiar faces at Edmonds Post Office retiring after combined 49 years of service

It seems everyone in town knows Patty and Veronica, the stalwart counter workers at the downtown Edmonds Post Office. No matter what your postal needs, they’re right there every day, weighing packages, selling stamps, advising on everything from shipping methods to postal insurance, and more.
But that’s about to end, as the inseparable duo plans to close the door on their postal careers at close of business Tuesday, Aug. 31, and go into a well-deserved retirement.
Veronica Yun has been behind the Edmonds Post Office counter for an amazing 19 years.
“I started with the post office three years earlier,” she recalls. “But after working at a few other locations I landed in Edmonds, and have been here ever since.”
An Edmonds resident, Yun will stay in town. She plans to celebrate her retirement with an Alaska cruise.
Patty Garcia, a 27-year U.S. Postal Service veteran, worked several locations before coming to Edmonds three years ago. A native of Walla Walla, she now lives in Bothell.
And how will Patty celebrate her retirement?
“I’m heading back to Walla Walla for the Chicago concert at the fairgrounds,” she exclaims. “I just love their music. It’s my era! Probably see some family while I’m over there.”
The two will be on the job for the last time Tuesday, and welcome all who want to stop in to wish them well as they move into retirement.
— Story and photos by Larry Vogel
Veronica and Patty are the best! We have been so lucky to have them at our post office. Best wishes for a happy retirement.
I know these ladies look forward to their retirement, and I wish them happiness and peace, BUT I will really miss seeing their familiar faces while picking up my mail.
Veronica has made sure that we got our “Premium Forwarding Service” for years as we travelled to California for many winters, year after year this darling woman always came thru for us as there always was some extenuating circumstance that she straightened out and gave excellent service. We then started having wonderful sushi lunches on her days off, getting to know her personally and learning her fascinating life and how she came to live in the Edmonds area was a conversation that could never be finished. Now my dear friend, we will get to have many meals together; I look so forward to never finishing our long conversations or exhausting the many types of cuisine that we will get to experience together. Happy Retirement! Linda Mae