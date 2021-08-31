Two familiar faces at Edmonds Post Office retiring after combined 49 years of service

It seems everyone in town knows Patty and Veronica, the stalwart counter workers at the downtown Edmonds Post Office. No matter what your postal needs, they’re right there every day, weighing packages, selling stamps, advising on everything from shipping methods to postal insurance, and more.

But that’s about to end, as the inseparable duo plans to close the door on their postal careers at close of business Tuesday, Aug. 31, and go into a well-deserved retirement.

Veronica Yun has been behind the Edmonds Post Office counter for an amazing 19 years.

“I started with the post office three years earlier,” she recalls. “But after working at a few other locations I landed in Edmonds, and have been here ever since.”

An Edmonds resident, Yun will stay in town. She plans to celebrate her retirement with an Alaska cruise.

Patty Garcia, a 27-year U.S. Postal Service veteran, worked several locations before coming to Edmonds three years ago. A native of Walla Walla, she now lives in Bothell.

And how will Patty celebrate her retirement?

“I’m heading back to Walla Walla for the Chicago concert at the fairgrounds,” she exclaims. “I just love their music. It’s my era! Probably see some family while I’m over there.”

The two will be on the job for the last time Tuesday, and welcome all who want to stop in to wish them well as they move into retirement.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel