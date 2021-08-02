Updated social distancing, masking guidance for those attending Edmonds City Council meetings

The Edmonds City Council on Monday issued the following guidance for those attending council meetings in person, effective immediately:

Based on guidelines from the CDC, individuals who wish to attend meetings in the council chambers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and must adhere to the following:

Abide by limited seating in the council chambers; attendees must sit 3 feet apart. Excess chairs have been removed.

Adhere to the CDC recommended social distancing measures via tick marks on the floor.

Attendees unable to remain socially distanced from others are asked to use the overflow in the lobby. You can either watch the meeting from the lobby or participate via Zoom when the room is full.

The council will continue to accommodate public comments via email and Zoom; if making public comment in person and the council chambers are full, consider making your comment and exiting the room to allow for others to make their comments.

The city announcement also noted that the City of Lynnwood alerted members of the public who attended the July 26 Lynnwood City Council meeting that someone in attendance tested positive for COVID-19.

After more than a year of meeting remotely, the Edmonds City Council’s first in-person meeting July 20 was lightly attended, making it easy to comply with social distancing advice. Last week’s July 27 meeting was a different story, with a large crowd in attendance.

“We are deeply concerned about the health of our community,” said Council President Susan Paine. “We feel that these measures will help ensure the safety of all while continuing to use the hybrid meeting format.”