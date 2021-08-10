Verdant seeks public feedback on new website

The Verdant Health Commission is in the process of modernizing its website and is seeking community feedback.
Residents of South Snohomish County are encouraged to complete a short (four-minute) survey. The survey is offered in English and Spanish and will be open through Sunday, Aug. 15. You can access it at www.surveymonkey.com/r/verdantwebsite.
