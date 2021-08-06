Volunteers making progress on Edmonds Marsh restoration

Community volunteers and Students Saving Salmon club members made progress Thursday in removing invasive nightshade thickets and several sections of fence in the marsh along Highway 104. Volunteers got creative in putting the fence rails and chainlink down over cleared areas to make it easier to walk across wet areas and thick mud.

Volunteers are removing the fence and nightshade under a Washington State Department of Transportation “Adopt-A-Highway” program to allow creek water to circulate into the marsh to improve water quality and water temperatures, and to allow fish passage.

There is still much work to be done, volunteer coordinator Joe Scordino said. The next (of many) volunteer work parties is scheduled for next Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon along the east side of Highway 104 just north of Edmonds City Park, and on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon on the west side of Highway 104. Contact joe.scordino@yahoo.com if you want to volunteer to help.